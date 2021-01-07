South Wales Argus astronomy columnist Jon Powell has been interested in astronomy since the early 1980s and combining his passion for the topic with that of writing he regularly contributes to local newspapers, Astronomy Now, and the BBC Sky at Night Magazine. He is also a regular on the radio, including Roy Nobles Radio Wales programme. He has published three books on the subject and is involved with the Association for Astronomy Education, helping to bring astronomy more into the public domain. He is also involved locally with the Campaign for Dark Skies.

WITH 2021 set to see Spacebit UK reach out to the moon and place the first British lander on the surface of our nearest neighbour, interest continues in the building of lunar resources with news that the Nokia of America Corporation has signed a deal to place the first ever cellular 4G network on the Moon - the aim being to help and sustain communications across the lunar surface.

While a cellular network will be of distinct benefit, radio astronomers have voiced concern about the potential interference this may cause to their work, as radio telescopes across the globe attempt to scour the heavens for signals.

In other news, a science paper written by researchers at Caltech has proposed that our home galaxy in which we live, the Milky Way, is probably full of dead civilisations, concluding that evolved cultures appear to have the annoying capacity to self-annihilate!

Big event for 2021 - partial solar eclipse

While it will not be until 2090 that we get to witness a total solar eclipse from the UK, Thursday, June 10, this year will offer us a partial solar eclipse.

A total eclipse occurs when the Moon completely obscures the Sun from view. A partial eclipse occurs when the Sun and Moon are not exactly in line with the Earth, with the Moon only partially obscuring the Sun.

From South Wales on June 10, the partial solar eclipse will start at 10.04am, finishing at 12.19pm.

Mid-eclipse will take place at 11.09am when the Sun will appear to have a sizeable bite taken out of it, around 30 per cent.

Great planetary conjunction

While cloudy skies meant many observers were unable to view the Great Conjunction on the night of December 21, 2020, some of us did manage to witness the event. This was the closest conjunction between Jupiter and Saturn since 1623, with the next Great Conjunction in 2040.

Stars and constellations

The constellation of Orion continues to dominate the southern aspect of the night sky.

Keep a watchful eye out for the brightest star in the entire sky, Sirius, positioned down and to the left of Orion.

Sirius is also known as the ‘Dog Star’, faithfully positioned at the heal of his master, Orion the Hunter.

Viewing: naked eye/binoculars/telescope.

Planets

Over in the South West after sunset, Jupiter, (the brighter of the two), and Saturn, continue to put on a display following the Great Conjunction.

However, during the month, they will gradually slip lower in the sky with both planets eventually lost in the evening twilight before January is out.

That said, they will be joined for their last foray by the planet Mercury.

On Sunday January 10, the three planets will make for a nice display, with Jupiter the highest of the three and Mercury the lowest. If you pan across and downwards from Jupiter, and across and upwards from Mercury, you will arrive at Saturn.

On Sunday January 24, Mercury will reach its greatest western elongation, on view for two hours in the West after sunset.

This current apparition presents a great opportunity to spot the elusive planet.

Also, around this date, look for Mars in the South as it appears close in the sky to a waxing first quarter Moon.

The morning sky is dominated by Venus, high in the South East before sunrise. Venus will be on show throughout January although by the end of the month only for about half an hour or so before the glare of the rising sun envelopes it. On Monday, January 11, a waning crescent Moon will keep Venus company.

Viewing: naked eye/binoculars/telescope.

New telescope owners

If you were fortunate to acquire a telescope over the festive period, Mars remains an excellent target in the Southern evening sky.

Try looking for the varying patches of darker and lighter areas on the Martian surface, known as the albedo features of Mars, contrasting swathes across the landscape.

You may be able to spot a distinct whitening of the surface around the southern polar region, this will be the south polar cap, (SPC), a small, bright surface right on the planet’s limb.

Society news

Sadly, as the situation with Covid-19 continues, all societies continue to hold their meetings via Zoom or similar platforms. At present, Bridgend Astronomical Society is offering half price membership for the remainder of the season. Visit www.bridgendastro.org.uk

Moon phases

Third quarter: January 6;

New Moon: January 13;

First quarter: January 20;

Full Moon: January 28.

Sunrise/sunset times