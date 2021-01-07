Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Online shopping can get really expensive really fast. But you don't have to spend a lot of money to get a lot of great things. Our Reviewed experts have scoured the internet to find some of the most popular items that have thousands of glowing reviews—and that you can get for less than £25 (some for as little as £10!)

1. This space-saving popcorn maker

Enjoy an easy, healthy snack any time of day. Credit: Brensten

Movie night should be every night. With over 6,000 reviews this popcorn maker is perfect for small spaces due to its collapsible design. It’s a sustainable alternative to bagged popcorn, giving you a fresh and healthy snack in a matter of minutes.

Get the Housewares Solutions Microwave Popcorn Bowl from Amazon for £13.99

2. This comprehensive beard kit for all skin and hair types

Put your best face forward. Credit: Fulllight Tech

It’s not often that you find a salon’s worth of grooming products for the price of a few lattes. Complete with a boar bristle brush, Argan oil-infused beard shampoo, essential oil beard oil, sheers, a comb and more, it’s a set all the beard owners in your life will use on the daily for years to come. With over 16,000 reviews, customers say it’s one of the best-valued gifts they’ve gotten for a loved one or themselves: “I'm incredibly pleased with my decision to purchase this kit because this amount of hair-care product for the price is absurdly good.”

Get the Fulllight Tech Beard Kit for Men from Amazon for £19.91

3. This best-selling makeup organizer

Proudly display—and organize—your favourite products. Credit: Masirs

We can all use a little extra help in the organization department. If your beauty product collection is starting to get a little out of hand, add some order to your life with this number-one best-selling acrylic organizer with plenty of storage space for larger items like perfume and brushes, and tiers for smaller accessories like lip gloss, nail polish, and even jewellery. With over 3,000 reviews, one fan says, “Perfect for what I needed! I was fed up of digging through drawers and various make-up bags to find the tried and tested daily make-up. This fits the bill and looks nice too.”

Get the Macallen Cosmetic Make Up Clear Acrylic Organiser on Amazon for £14.99

4. The ultimate avocado toast helper

Treat your avocados like the gems of the Earth they are. Credit: Oxo

If you’ve been meaning to step up your avo toast game (or at least save time in the kitchen making it), you’ll love this tool with 17,000 reviews. A stainless steel pitter allows you to pit in a single twist, and a steel slicer allows you to slice the avocado into seven perfect slices. One five-star reviewer shares why it’s fun (and safe) for the whole family. “Pitting the avocado couldn't be easier or safer. It has three slightly rounded, blunted, recessed blades that are sharp enough to grab the pit but again not sharp enough to cut skin. The finger hole allows you to push the pit out easily.”

Get the OXO Good Grips 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer from Amazon for £7.49

5. These best-selling resistance bands

Take your gym with you wherever you go. Credit: Fitfort

Given the restrictions around the country on gym openings, we need to get a little creative in preventing muscle atrophy. An incredible space-saving and budget-friendly option is a set of these FitFort resistance bands with over 2,000 reviews. They’re available in three levels of resistance, making them perfect for both experts and beginners. An inner rubber layer ensures they stay in place throughout your workout, ensuring customer (and athlete) satisfaction: “I love these! Best purchase. The colours are gorgeous and the product is high quality. Even my fiancé wants to use them!”

Get the FitFort Resistance Bands from Amazon for £17.89

6. These basically-perfect bike shorts with 36,000 reviews

High-waisted bike shorts are the new black. Credit: Baleaf

It’s a good thing bike shorts recently became the garment of the moment because they’ll hold up well during your at-home workout. Amazon’s number one best-selling bike shorts from Baleaf come in three inseam lengths, 42 styles (in dozens of stunning Lululemon-esque colours), and include side pockets to store your belongings. Most importantly, reviewers say they pass the “squat test,” wherein the material says opaque during all kinds of activity, and that they provide a compression-like feel.

Get the BALEAF Women's High Waist Workout Biker Shorts from Amazon staring at £17.99

7. This winter skincare emergency kit

The Burt's Bees buzz is totally worth it. Credit: Burt's Bees

If your skin is feeling a little left out, this five-piece set from Burt’s Bees will make you feel silky smooth from your head quite literally to your toes. It includes Soap Bark & Chamomile Deep Cleansing Cream, Hand Salve, Naturally Nourishing Milk & Honey Body Lotion, Beeswax Lip Balm, Coconut Foot Cream making it an ideal self-care gift. Take it from its 14,000 reviewers: “There is a nice select of products and the quality of the materials is first class. Creams and lotions include something for the hands, feet and body all with natural ingredients. Now, my friend is a Big Burt’s Bee fan. Highly recommended.”

Get the Burt's Bees Classics Gift Set from Amazon for £11.18

8. This small-yet-mighty diffuser

Enjoy spa vibes with the click of a button. Credit: VicTsing

Relaxing in a dimly lit room with essential oils wafting through the air is one of the fanciest things you could do, and as such, it’s unusual to find a good-quality oil diffuser at this price point (our favourite one we've tested is just above the $25 mark!). Enjoy eight different colours, giving the room a swanky vibe, or put it on sleep mode for a light-free breathing experience. It has over 15,000 reviews with customers claiming it’s very impressive. “I have been looking for one for a while. I like that there are so many light options and that it has a timer. It is small enough that you can hide it well if you want to but even if it’s not hidden it doesn’t stand out.”

Get the VicTsing 150ml Essential Oil Diffuser from Amazon for £21.99

9. This 2-in-1 spiralizer and chopper

Fullstar makes some stellar kitchen gadgets—full stop. Credit: Fullstar

Cutting onions—or virtually any form of produce—can be a time-consuming drag. This gadget with nearly 17,000 reviews features four interchangeable blades that chop, slice, julienne and spiralize. A large 1.2-litre bowl keeps your chopped produce from dispersing all over your counter as it would on a cutting board. One reviewer shares why he uses it every day: “I love my slicer. I bought it three months ago and I've used it almost every day for dicing, chopping, and making veggie noodles. First, the blades are extremely sharp. They cut through everything I put on them.”

Get the Fullstar Vegetable Chopper-Spiralizer from Amazon for £17.99

10. This popular yoga mat

Because your back deserves better than the bare floor. Credit: Proworks

Whether you’re looking to advance your yoga practice or simply get down on the ground and stretch out tight limbs (hello, sitting in front of the computer all day), this best-selling yoga mat will come in handy daily.

Get the Proworks Yoga Mat from Amazon for £20

11. These top-rated flameless candles

Flame-free candles get the party started without the risk. Credit: Antizer

It’s officially candle season. If you want candles without the fear of pets or kids knocking over the flame, light up your life with these flameless candles featuring realistic LED flames that you can disperse throughout your home while you relax or entertain. A remote control allows you to turn them on or schedule their light from a distance.

Get the Antizer Flameless Candles, Set of 3 from Amazon for £18.88

12. These trendy velvet scrunchies with 2,000 reviews

Never feel tied down with your hair tied up. Credit: Kkpai

Do you need 40 scrunchies in every colour of the rainbow? Probably not. But do you want them? Likely! This incredibly comprehensive set of scrunchies effortlessly elevates any look or hairstyle and will stay in place thanks to a thick rubber interior band. Five-star reviewers even say they’re incredibly durable, making them a great value.

Get the Velvet Hair Scrunchies from Amazon for £9.99

