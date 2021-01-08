A MAN who was swinging a golf ball around in a sock in a Gwent shopping centre has been jailed.
Jordan Lee Roberts, 21, was arrested after police officers were called to Cwmbran town centre on November 13.
Roberts, of Ty Box Road, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran, pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon in public and possession of Valium, a class C drug.
Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court heard how the weapon charge “involved the swinging of a golf ball in a sock which could have led to very dangerous circumstances”.
MORE NEWS:
- Teenage cancer survivor was ‘exploited by sophisticated drug dealers’
- ‘Vile paedophile' jailed after ‘destroying teenage victim’s life’
- Bungling burglar broke both his legs after falling off supermarket roof
It was Roberts’ second conviction for possessing an offensive weapon.
He was jailed for six months and ordered to pay a £128 surcharge upon his release from prison.
The court ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the golf ball, the sock and the drugs.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment