THE Met Office is warning snow is on the way for Gwent.
A yellow weather warning is in place from this evening and throughout tomorrow for snow and ice.
The warning which begins at 5pm, covers Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Monmouthshire, Newport and Torfaen.
The Met Office says: "Icy stretches are likely to form perhaps leading to some disruption to travel with snow falling for some places."
This is what to expect:
- Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces
- Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths
- Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services
The initial yellow warning only covered a risk of ice, however The Met Office have updated it.
They say: "The warning has been updated to make this a dual snow/ice warning with the area extended southwards across more of central and southwest England.
"The warning end time has also been delayed until the end of Friday"
The Met Office give the following guidance on preparing for ice if you are travelling:
- If you have to make a journey when snow is forecast, make sure you have warm clothes, food, water, boots, a torch and spade, and let someone know when you expect to arrive and your route. Try to wait until the roads have been gritted before travelling.
- Put grit or cat litter on paths and driveways to lessen the risk of slipping on compacted snow.
