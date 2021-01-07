A ROAD has been closed following a crash.
Gwent Police, with other emergency services, have closed the A467 near Blaina Road, following the incident.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area where possible, while diversions are in place.
A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "Emergency Services are dealing with a Road Traffic Collision on A467 near Blaina Road.
"The road is closed and diversions are in place which may cause congestion.
"Please avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes for your journey."