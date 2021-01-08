A MAN has appeared in court charged with possession of cocaine with intent to supply.
David Cousins, 24, of Nash Drive, Newport, is accused of committing the alleged offence in the city on January 4.
He was remanded in custody after appearing before Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.
Cousins is due before Newport Crown Court on January 20.
