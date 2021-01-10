A MOTORIST who was caught drug driving with cocaine in his blood three times in less than three months is behind bars.
Mohammed Shafiq, 45, from Newport, was over the limit whilst at the wheel of a Mercedes Sprinter van in the city between March and May 2020.
The defendant pleaded guilty to the offences.
Shafiq, of Alma Street, Newport, also admitted stealing cash and a wallet following a burglary at Eco Food Services in the city last September.
At Newport Magistrates’ Court, he was jailed for 20 weeks.
Shafiq was banned from driving for three years and ordered to pay a £122 surcharge after his release from prison.