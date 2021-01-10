A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

Newport

JOSEPH THOMAS PERKINS, 22, of Tyne Close, Bettws, Newport, was ordered to pay £481 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted riding an electric motorcycle without due care and attention, a licence and insurance.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CHRISTOPHER PRIESTNALL, 33, of Fallow Close, Bassaleg, Newport, was jailed for six months, suspended for 12 months, after he pleaded guilty to having a knife in public.

He was ordered to pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

GORDON ALEXANDER MCTAGUE, 50, of Lambourne Crescent, Bettws, Newport, was jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he admitted causing criminal damage to a fire sprinkler and the interior of flats owned by Newport City Homes as well as public disorder.

He was ordered to complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £3,729 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

VINCENT NATHAN GEE, 46, of Alicia Close, Newport, was ordered to pay £279 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted public disorder.

Torfaen

EDWARD HENDRY, 36, of Monnow Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran, was jailed for four weeks after he admitted two counts of assaulting a police officer.

He was ordered to pay £213 in costs and a surcharge after his release from prison.

KAI FORD, 19, of George Street, Wainfelin, Pontypool, was ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work, complete a 19-day thinking skills programme and banned from driving for two years after he admitted driving whilst disqualified.

He was ordered to pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

NATHAN EMMS, 33, of George Street, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £159 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted public disorder.

ROBERT STEPHEN EDWARDS, 54, of The Crescent, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £319 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted criminal damage to a letterbox belonging to Bron Afon Community Housing.

Monmouthshire

KYLE JONES, 34, of Severn View, Caldicot, was jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 18 months, after he pleaded guilty to possession of a Taser.

He must complete a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

SAMANTHA IRENE SMITH AKA BURNS, 47, of Betjeman Avenue, Caldicot, was ordered to pay £24 in compensation after she pleaded guilty to stealing two Baylis and Harding gift sets from the One Stop shop.

Caerphilly

SHAUN BRENDON BAYLON, 24, of Gelligaer Road, Cefn Hengoed, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted failing to provide a specimen.

He was ordered to pay £793 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JAMES MILLS, 29, of Glyn Bedw, Llanbradach, was ordered to complete a 19-day thinking skills programme and banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted taking a vehicle without consent and driving without a licence and insurance.

He was ordered to pay £300 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

Blaenau Gwent

KEVIN ANTHONY THOMAS, 31, of Maeshafod, Blaina, was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted two public order offences.