POLICE want to speak to this man following a theft.

Electrical equipment was stolen from the B&M store in Caerphilly on December 30.

Gwent Police are hoping to speak to the man pictured below in connection with the incident.

 

A spokesman for Gwent Police's Caerphilly Borough officers said: "We are looking to speak to this male with regards to a theft of electrical equipment from B&M store in Caerphilly on December 30.

"If you have any information regarding this please ring 101 ref 2000469189."