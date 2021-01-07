POLICE want to speak to this man following a theft.
Electrical equipment was stolen from the B&M store in Caerphilly on December 30.
Gwent Police are hoping to speak to the man pictured below in connection with the incident.
READ MORE:
- Weather warning issued as snow expected across Gwent tonight
- Second mass vaccination centre opens its doors in Gwent for coronavirus jab
- Police close road following crash - drivers asked to avoid the area
A spokesman for Gwent Police's Caerphilly Borough officers said: "We are looking to speak to this male with regards to a theft of electrical equipment from B&M store in Caerphilly on December 30.
"If you have any information regarding this please ring 101 ref 2000469189."