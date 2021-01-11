A ROUND-UP of drivers who appeared in Newport Magistrates' Court or Cwmbran Magistrates' Court for either drink driving or drug driving in Gwent.

CERYS TAYLOR, 26, of Glen View Road, Trevethin, Pontypool, was banned from driving for 12 months after she admitted drink driving.

She was ordered to pay £263 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LUKE WILLIAMS, 18, of Potters Field, Trecynon, Aberdare, Rhondda Cynon Taf, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drink driving in Bargoed.

He was ordered to pay £244 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

TONI MACKINNON, 45, of Avon Close, Pontllanfraith, was banned from driving for 23 months and made the subject of a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement after she admitted being nearly three times the drink drive limit.

She was ordered to pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

MICHAEL MORGAN, 39, of Kingswood Close, Hengoed, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for three years and he must wear a sobriety tag for 42 days after he pleaded guilty to drink driving.

He was also made the subject of a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

DALE TURNER, 31, of Park Place, Risca, was banned from driving for 18 months after he admitted being more than twice the drink driving limit.

He was ordered to pay £369 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ROBERT ANTHONY DORNING, 29, of Richmond Road, Roath, Cardiff, was jailed for eight weeks and banned from driving for two years after he pleaded guilty to drink driving in Caerphilly.

He was ordered to pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

MACAULEY LEE THOMAS, 22, of Lewis Crescent, Gilfach, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for four years and ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work after he admitted drug driving with cannabis in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

COURTNEY SCENKOWYCH, 23, of Upper Wood Street, Bargoed, was banned from driving for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to drink driving.

She was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SHAUN BOULTON, 29, of Selway Avenue, Britannia, Pengam, was banned from driving for 17 months after he admitted being more than twice the drink driving limit.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DANIEL MACKENZIE, 29, of no fixed abode, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving on Corporation Road in Newport with cannabis in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JAMIE KNIGHTS, 28, of Mimosa Close, Lindford, Bordon, Hampshire, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving on the M4 in Newport between Junctions 23 and 24 with cannabis in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £643 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.