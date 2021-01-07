PLANS have been approved for 39 affordable homes in Newport at the site of a former pub and day centre.

The plans submitted by housing association Pobl will see 39 homes built at the former Seven Stiles pub and Ladyhill Daycare Centre located on the junction of Aberthaw Road with Lliswerry Road in Alway.

The initial proposal included 40 homes, however this has been reduced to 39.

The houses will be a mixture of two and three bedrooms, with access to two parking areas.

The application says there will be two parking spaces for each three-bedroom home, and one space for the two-bedroom homes, with 14 visitor parking spaces provided.

Two new access points from Lliswerry Road will also be created for vehicles to enter the site, with an existing one which was used to access the pub closed off.

The council’s head of regeneration said in the planning report that there is an “annual unmet need for 38 additional affordable housing units in this area”.

There are currently 1,274 households with active applications for rehousing seeking accommodation in this area, of which 526 are in need of two- and three-bedroom accommodation as planned in this development.

A section 106 agreement is still required to secure affordable housing, education and leisure contributions should any of the homes be sold as private market housing.

The former Ladyhill Day Centre and Seven Stiles pub were demolished around nine years ago and the site is now enclosed by hoardings.