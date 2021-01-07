GWENT Police are appealing for information following a robbery and burglary in Alway in Newport.

Officers say they are investigating two incidents reported at a property in Greenmeadow Avenue.

The robbery was reported on Monday January 4, at around 8pm.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We received a report of three men entering a property demanding money from the occupants. A 20-year-old man received a minor facial injury during the robbery.

"The three suspects are described as men of Asian heritage in their late 20s to early 30s.

"One of the suspects is described as being of large build, five feet and eight inches tall, with brown eyes and was wearing a blue medical mask, blue puffer jacket and dark trousers.

"Another suspect is described as being of skinny build, five feet ten, wearing a black Covid face covering, dark green jacket and black trousers.

"The third suspect is described as being of slim build, around five feet and nine inches in height and was wearing dark clothing including a hat."

Items stolen from the property include cash and mobile phones.

Officers are also investigating a burglary at the same property which occurred sometime between 10pm on January 4 and 6.30am on January 5. No items are believed to have been taken.

Detective Constable Jon Sliczny said: “Understandably, an incident of this nature will cause concern for the residents in this area. Thankfully the man did not receive any serious injuries during the assault.

“Enquiries are ongoing and we are asking anyone who may have seen anyone matching the descriptions of the suspects to come forward.

“Anyone who may have CCTV footage or any dash-cam footage of the area at the time, is also asked to get in touch by calling us on 101 quoting reference 2100003922. You can also report information via direct message through our Facebook and Twitter pages.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”