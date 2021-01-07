AN APPEAL for donations for patients in hospital in Gwent has been launched.
A number of patients are not able to have visitors and are running out of essential items that would make their stay more comfortable.
Aneurin Bevan Community Health Council have launched the public appeal to get those items.
Jemma McHale, deputy chief officer on the council, said: "We've just launched a public appeal for donations to support patients in hospital at the moment.
"The health board have given us a list of things people need."
The list of items includes:
- Men and women's nightwear (new or not worn)
- Essential toiletries (soap, shampoo, shower gel, shaving foam, toothpaste)
- Boiled sweets (individually wrapped)
A post on the groups Facebook page, says: "Our NHS needs your help.
"Due to the on-going situation with the COVID-19 pandemic and the restriction on hospital visiting, we are seeking the help and support of the public.
"If you or anyone you know can help by donating any of the items listed below for patients and staff, please make contact with us."
To donate, call 01633 838516 or email enquiries.aneurinbevanchc@waleschc.org.uk
