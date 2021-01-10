THREE-BEDROOM semi-detached houses are among the most viewed properties in Newport right now.

As a result of the coronavirus pandemic Zoopla has said that more people are now looking to move home to gain both access to outdoor space and a home office.

With the economic impact of the pandemic starting to deepen, more and more of us are looking to take advantage of the current housing market and stamp duty holiday while it's still available.

The following five homes are currently the most viewed in Newport on property website Zoopla.

Fields Park Road, NP20

Price on application

This six-bedroom town house is the most viewed property on Zoopla this month with more than 1,190 views in the last 30 days.

The Grade II-listed property is described as one of the most impressive in South Wales, steeped in rich history and grandeur.

Boasting beautifully manicured gardens, parking for several cars, a secluded roof terrace and stunning far-reaching views this property really makes the most of the outdoors.

To find out more visit Zoopla.

Merlin Crescent, NP19

£129,950

As the second most viewed property in Newport on Zoopla right now, this semi-detached house in St Juilans really is the pick of the bunch.

Of non-traditional construction this property is only available to cash buyers.

Close to the M4 and boasting incredible views, this property could do with some modernisation but overall is in good repair.

This property has amassed 1,093 views this month.

Maesglas Crescent, NP20

£100,000

In need of some TLC, this three-bedroom semi-detached home is great for first time buyers or investors looking to flip and let.

Offered chain free to the market there are three good-sized bedrooms and a spacious living room.

With driveway parking and an easily maintained garden this house has gained more than 1,100 views in the last 30 days.

Gaer Park Avenue, NP20

£185,000

This semi-detached house on Gaer Park Avenue boasts three good-sized bedrooms and a front and rear garden.

The property is situated within a close proximity to both primary and secondary schools alongside supermarkets.

With an open plan layout and modern kitchen this property is ready to move straight into and is ideal for busy families.

The property has had more than 950 views this month.

Lavender Way, NP10

£305,000

With more than 970 views in the last 30 days this detached four-bedroom home is one of the most viewed properties in Newport.

The jaw-dropping design both internally and outside makes this gorgeous property a rare find at this price point.

Beautifully presented throughout this fabulous home has had an extensive renovation of the rear garden making it both versatile and functional for a modern sociable family.

Have you thought about moving house since the first lockdown? Let us know in the comments.