NODDFA Church has extended the support it provides across the northern communities in Torfaen throughout the pandemic.

In addition to the support the church usually provides for the homeless and vulnerable, this year has seen the development of the church's foodshare hub, allowing families in need of support come to the church to pick up essentials, with volunteers also delivering to those who unable to travel.

And in the lead up to Christmas, the church helped families who were unable to go out and do their Christmas shopping.

"The foodshare re-opened after Christmas on December 29," said Pastor John, from the church. "People can come in one at a time – to obey Welsh Government guidelines.

"Mandy and Russ, who have run the foodshare since March, have served thousands of people throughout. They have really put the leg work in."

In the lead up to Christmas, the church delivered more than 70 food hampers in the local community. They also donated toys to families caught out by the early implementation of tier four restrictions in Wales.

“The hampers were very generous because of the tin on the wall campaign and donations from local businesses," said Pastor John. "We had a room full of good quality toys for people who had been caught out by the early lockdown.

"We even had a local man donating refurbished bikes for children.

Noddfa Church holding a prayer at its foodshare hub. Picture: Noddfa Church.

"The whole community has pulled together around us so we can help the community. A huge thanks goes out to all those local people and local businesses who have donated so generously.

"We are thankful we can support them as a church we believe every crisis is a chance to share the love of God. It’s our pleasure to serve the community.

"Anyone can ask for help, we don't ask questions and we don't judge."

Councillor Giles Davies and Nick Thomas-Symonds MP helping deliver food parcels from Noddfa Church during the first lockdown. Picture: Noddfa Church.

Torfaen MP Nick Thomas-Symonds has helped out at the church’s foodshare throughout the pandemic, and took part in the virtual Carols Under the Arch service raising money for the Daniel Jones Fund at Torfaen and Blaenau Gwent Mind.

And speaking about the Argus’ We’re in it together campaign, Mr Thomas-Symonds said: “These are very tough times. In highlighting the support there is available in our communities, the South Wales Argus is playing a crucial role, as a local newspaper, in seeking to ensure that people get the help they need.”