UPDATE 5.47PM: Emergency services have now closed both southbound lanes of the A40 Monmouth. Avoid the area if possible.
GWENT Police are urging motorists to avoid a main road in Monmouth after a road traffic collision.
The A40 road at Monmouth from the Dixton roundabout southbound, just past the Wye bridge lights, is now closed (5.32pm).
Emergency services are at the scene and motorists are being asked to avoid the area.