A YOUNG boy cycled from Rogerstone to Caerleon to raise money for St David's Hospice Care.
Joshua Stack, who turned four in September, cycled from Fourteen Locks to Caerleon with his dad Peter Stack – 6.5 miles in total – to raise money for St David’s Hospice Care in Gwent and Powys, while dressed as Father Christmas.
Joshua with his dad, Peter Stack
He also stopped on his journey to wave at the traffic to give people some festive spirit.
They raised over £500 to help fund the staff who provide essential palliative care services to vulnerable families within the community.
“It was raining at times, but he powered through, and with encouragement,” said Mr Stack.
Joshua said he would definitely do something like this again
“He really enjoyed it; he felt a superhero raising money for charity.
“He wanted to cycle back; he is very athletic for his age. He would definitely do it again”.
To donate, head to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/joshuastack