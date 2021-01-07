PARENTS of teenagers in Blackwood have been fined by the police after youths were found to have broken coronavirus lockdown rules.

Parents at Palmer Place in Blackwood were fined after youths were "gathering, breaching Covid-19 restrictions, drinking alcohol and being a nuisance", Gwent Police said.

They said they arrived after receiving “numerous calls from residents in Palmer Place”.

They said one verbal warning was issued to a parent, and fixed penalty notices issued to two parents - one for £60, and the other for £120.

Current Level 4 restrictions in Wales mean that people must stay at home unless for very limited circumstances, and you cannot meet socially with anyone outside your household.

Pictures: Gwent Police

A spokesperson for Caerphilly County Borough Council said: “Our Housing Department has recently received complaints of young people congregating in a secluded location at the rear lanes and steps in Palmer Place, with allegations of littering, alcohol and substance use.

"The young people do not appear to be targeting residents, but their behaviour is understandably causing concern.

"As this is taking place within the vicinity of council-owned properties our Housing Department will work in partnership with our Highways Team, Community Safety and Gwent Police to resolve the issues being experienced in this area.

"This is not specifically a housing issue, however, and most of the concerns raised are policing matters, which we understand are already being addressed by colleagues at Gwent Police.”

Last week Gwent Police issued almost 60 fixed penalty notices to people breaching coronavirus regulations in the two weeks up to January 4.