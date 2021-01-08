THE ANEURIN Bevan University Health Board is opening a Covid testing unit at Tredegar House in Newport.

Testing will begin today (Friday January 8) at Tredegar House car park, will continue until at least January 17, and will be done between 9am and 4pm.

It is the second testing unit in Newport, with the other at Rodney Parade.

Newport, with a 601.9 per 100,000 weekly rolling Covid case rate, has the highest rate in Gwent and the fifth highest in Wales, with 82 new cases being recorded in the city on Thursday.

Should I book a test, and how?

You should book a test if you have Covid-19 symptoms; a new continuous cough, a high temperature, a loss of taste and/or smell.

To book a test call 119 or visit http://www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test.

Testing kits can also be requested to be posted to your home address, and you can apply for these by visiting the same website address or calling 119.

Those being tested should take proof of address and ID, and should wear a face covering to their testing appointment.

If you have symptoms you and your household must self-isolate until you receive your result.

For more information on test centres in the health board region visit https://abuhb.nhs.wales/coronavirus/testing-centres/.