NATIONAL Express has announced it will fully suspend all scheduled coach services from Sunday 10 January amid the latest national lockdown.

All journeys will be halted until March because of the latest Covid-19 travel restrictions.

The coach line has confirmed that all scheduled National Express journeys before Sunday will be completed. This is to ensure any passengers making essential journeys are not stranded.

Chris Hardy, the managing director of National Express UK Coach, said: “We have been providing an important service for essential travel needs. However, with tighter restrictions and passenger numbers falling, it is no longer appropriate to do this.”

Hardy added that the coach line has a provisional restart date of 1 March in place, but has warned that plans could change.

He said: “As the vaccination programme is rolled out and government guidance changes, we will regularly review when we can restart services.

“We will now make sure we are ready to get back behind the wheel as soon as the nation needs us again.”

This is the second time National Express has suspended its coach operations in a year, after halting services for almost three months from April 2020, during the first national lockdown.

What if I have a journey booked?





All customers with journeys that have not been cancelled will be contacted and offered a free amendment or full refund.