A MAN is to go on trial after he pleaded not guilty to dangerous driving and assault charges.
Calum Young, 26, formerly of Pontllanfraith, denied three counts before Judge Michael Fitton QC at Newport Crown Court.
Not guilty pleas were entered for dangerous driving, attempting to inflict grievous bodily harm and causing actual bodily harm on July 28.
The complainant in the assault allegations is Craig Fox.
Young was represented by Jenny Yeo and the prosecution by Richard Ace.
The defendant, now of Grays Gardens, Graig-Y-Rhacca, Caerphilly, is due to stand trial on June 22.
Young was granted unconditional bail.
