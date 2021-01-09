THREE of the UK's 'big four' supermarkets have been found to be raising fuel prices by nearly three times as much as necessary, but where can you get the cheapest petrol in Gwent?

Sainsbury’s, Morrisons and Tesco have been accused of exploiting drivers, having all increased prices by an average of 3p per litre in December, despite the wholesale cost of fuel only rising by around one pence.

Only Asda, which added around 1.5p to its prices matched the wholesale increase.

The RAC’s fuel spokesman Simon Williams said that the supermarkets appeared to be trying to protect themselves from a possible drop in income during the latest lockdown.

Mr Williams said: “It’s very disappointing to see some of our biggest fuel retailers putting up their prices over and above the increases seen on the wholesale market. There’s a definite feeling that they have been trying to protect themselves for what was to come in terms of further coronavirus restrictions.

“While wholesale prices went up very slightly in December our data shows there should be scope to lower forecourt prices rather than put them up.

"Retailers will no doubt argue that the pandemic is leading to drivers filling up far less so their ‘per litre’ profits are considerably down, and Monday’s announcement of another lockdown will be treated as justification for their decision not to pass savings on at the pumps.

"Unfortunately, those who still need to fill up regularly are having to pay more than they should be as, by our calculations, both fuels should actually come down by 3p a litre in the next fortnight.”

Mr Williams predicted that when lockdown restrictions lift, prices are likely to increase further. He said: “As and when life begins to become more normal as a result of the Covid vaccination programme the price we pay for fuel will inevitably go back up again.

"A year ago, a litre of unleaded set drivers back 127p and diesel 132p, which is 10p and 12p cheaper, respectively, than today.”

These are the cheapest places to fill up your tank in Gwent, according to Petrol Prices.com.

Blaenau Gwent:

Gulf, Bypass Road, Ebbw Vale - 114.9p per litre

Gulf, Blaina Road, Brynmawr - 114.9p per litre

Tesco, North W Approach, Ebbw Vale - 115.9p per litre

Caerphilly

Asda, Pontygwindy Road, Caerphilly - 110.7p per litre

Texaco, Commercial Street, Pontllanfraith - 112.9p per litre

Esso, High Street, Blackwood - 112.9p per litre

Monmouthshire

Tesco, Station Road, Chepstow - 116p per litre

Manor Garage, Caldicot Road, Rogiet - 117.9p per litre

Shell, Over Monnow Road, Monmouth - 119.9p per litre

Newport

Asda, Lower Dock Street, Pillgwenlly - 110.7p per litre

Sainsbury's, Albany Street, Newport - 110.9p per litre

Asda, Pencarn Way, Newport - 111.7p per litre

Torfaen

Sainsbury's, Llywelyn Road, Cwmbran - 110.9p per litre

Texaco, Avondale Road, Cwmbran - 110.9p per litre