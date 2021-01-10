IN SEPTEMBER 2014 around 60 world leaders descended on Newport for the NATO summit.

Many will remember the huge security operations throughout the city involving thousands of police, helicopters, a fence around the Celtic Manor and road closures.

But one uplifting and positive event to come out of the summit was US president Barack Obama visiting Mount Pleasant school in Rogerstone, much to the delight of pupils and the community. Here are some archive photographs of that historic occasion. 

South Wales Argus: VISIT: US President Barack Obama at Mount Pleasant Primary School in Rogerstone

South Wales Argus: SMILES: US President Barack Obama at Mount Pleasant Primary School in Rogerstone

South Wales Argus: PM: Prime Minister in 2014, David Cameron, at Mount Pleasant School

South Wales Argus: WELCOME: President Obama in Newport in 2014

South Wales Argus: LESSONS: Presidents Obama one one of 60 world leaders at the Nato summit in Newport

South Wales Argus: LEADERS: UK PM David Cameron and US president Barack Obama

South Wales Argus: DELIGHT: Children looked pleased to see the president during his visit

South Wales Argus: OUTSIDE: Crowds line the streets to welcome the president

South Wales Argus: EXCITEMENT: The visit by President Obama caused quite a buzz

South Wales Argus: FANS: Children waiting to see the president in Rogerstone

