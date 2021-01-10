IN SEPTEMBER 2014 around 60 world leaders descended on Newport for the NATO summit.
Many will remember the huge security operations throughout the city involving thousands of police, helicopters, a fence around the Celtic Manor and road closures.
But one uplifting and positive event to come out of the summit was US president Barack Obama visiting Mount Pleasant school in Rogerstone, much to the delight of pupils and the community. Here are some archive photographs of that historic occasion.
US President Barack Obama at Mount Pleasant Primary School in Rogerstone
US President Barack Obama at Mount Pleasant Primary School in Rogerstone
Prime minister in 2014, David Cameron, at Mount Pleasant School
President Obama in Newport in 2014
President Obama, one of 60 world leaders at the NATO summit in Newport
UK PM David Cameron and US president Barack Obama
Children looked pleased to see the president during his visit
Crowds line the streets to welcome the president
The visit by President Obama caused quite a buzz
Children waiting to see the president in Rogerstone