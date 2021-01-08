ARCHBISHOP of Wales, John Davies, is to retire in May after four years as leader of the Church in Wales.

Archbishop John, originally from Newport, has also served as Bishop of Swansea and Brecon for the past 13 years.

The 13th Archbishop of Wales, he was also the first Bishop of Swansea and Brecon to be elected as Archbishop. He will retire from both roles on May 2.

During his tenure, John Davies led the Church in Wales as it reached its centenary last year and also as it faced one of its toughest challenges in responding to the coronavirus pandemic.

Announcing his retirement, Archbishop John, said: “Leadership is both a privilege and a challenge. During my time as both Bishop and Archbishop I have tried to exercise the first and face the second with vision, courage and patience, always hoping to make the Church better equipped, better understood, less mysterious and more welcoming.

"In the current exceptionally trying circumstances, I have been immensely impressed with the compassion, imagination and innovation with which so many have responded, succeeding in making the Church more accessible and, dare I say, relevant.

"At all stages of my ministry, I have been fortunate to have the support of many valued lay and ordained colleagues, from both within and outside the Church, and a wonderfully loving and understanding family. I thank all of them for that support, without which, the task would have been all but impossible.”

Leading the tributes to Archbishop John, the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby said: “ I have greatly valued his wisdom, his passion for the gospel and evangelism, and his skill and diplomacy in dealing with often complex situations.

"He has been a valued colleague.

“The coronavirus pandemic meant that I was not able to visit last April for the anniversary of the disestablishment of the Church in Wales, but I very much hope that it will be possible to come to Wales before John retires to thank him in person for his support and wise counsel.

“I wish John and his wife Jo well as they move into retirement and pray that they will continue to thrive.”

As Archbishop, John Davies is president of the governing body of the Church in Wales and its members will bid him farewell at the next meeting which will take place online in April.

Archbishop John has led the Church in Wales since the retirement of Dr Barry Morgan in January 2017, first as its senior bishop, and then as Archbishop following his election in September of the same year.