WHILE many people look forward to a quiet old age, one Caldicot Male Voice Choir member is still regularly singing with them - and he celebrates his 98th birthday today, January 9.

Bill Nash, who was born in born in Llanharan in 1923, joined his first male voice choir at the age of 14 - and over his 80 years of choral singing has sung in every section of a male voice choir.

Mr Nash first joined Llanharan Male Voice Choir with his father and brothers.

After leaving Cowbridge Grammar School at 16 he served in the RAF before and during the Second World War as an aircraft fitter. He served in North Africa, Italy, South Africa and other countries before moving to Gloucester after the war.

MORE NEWS:

He then moved to Bristol in 1952 to work many years for the British Aircraft Corporation. He sang in Redland Male Choir in Bristol for many years before joining Caldicot Male Voice Choir in 1970.

Mr Nash, who still lives in Bristol, has been unable to make the journey to Caldicot, which he has done twice a week for many years, because of the coronavirus restrictions. But he continues to practice and learn his music daily from his home.

He said he misses the comradeship of the choir and getting back is one of the things he's most looking forward to.

Mr Nash has an extensive knowledge and expertise as a chorister and is always willing to pass on his experiences to younger and new members of the choir, not to mention the musical team.

He was presented with a lifetime achievement award and made an Honorary Vice President of Caldicot Male Voice Choir at a special presentation by John Griffiths MS and musical director Siân Hatton at the annual concert in April 2014.

Mr Nash said one of the many highlights of his time with the choir was to be presented to Prince Charles when the choir sang at the celebration of his 70th birthday at Buckingham Palace in May 2018.

In 2019 Mr Nash was awarded a tribute plaque and made an honorary member of the prestigious D M Davis Choir of Jackson, Ohio USA. This was presented at his home to Mr Nash and his family in July 2020. The choir would have loved to have been there but lockdown restrictions prevented it.

In December 2019 Mr Nash, who is recovering from shingles, completed 50 years continuous service with Caldicot Male Voice Choir. His fellow members of the choir are hoping to see him as soon as restrictions are over so he can be presented with his certificate and unique gold 50 year lapel badge.

The choir would be interested to learn of any chorister who is of Mr Nash's age or older who is still active as a singer in any Welsh male voice choir.