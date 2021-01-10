THERE'S not a lot we can do during the current lockdown - but we are allowed to get out for some exercise.
So, we are going to be bringing you some ideas of walks in the area which you can enjoy without straying too far.
These will also give you the chance to discover some interesting local places and may even give you the taste for venturing further afield once restrictions are lifted.
Please be advised that, under the current level four lockdown restrictions, exercise must begin and end at your home, and you must not exercise with anyone who is not a member of your household or support bubble. You are, however, allowed to travel as far as you like during the exercise itself.
Fourteen Locks canal in Rogerstone. Picture: Tony Murphy
Fourteen Locks circular walk
This is a refreshing 5km (3.1 miles) walk following the surfaced tow paths of the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal with some steep steps, stiles and uneven field paths further along requiring sturdy footwear.
Bus stops are on Highcross Road and there is a car park at the Fourteen Locks Visitor Centre.
The Fourteen Locks dragonfly. Picture: Joanne Risley and Barry Callagham
The flight of locks was completed in 1799 and raises the water level 160ft in just half a mile.
- Start at the Fourteen Locks Visitor Centre and follow the canal towpath towards the M4.
- Continue underneath the motorway until you reach a stone arched bridge over the canal.
- Cross at the stone bridge and walk to the gate on your left.
- Follow the bridleway sign along a well defined track until you reach a steep set of steps that wind up along the old quarry face. When you reach the top, follow the waymarked path to the kissing gate.
- Turn sharp right through another kissing gate and follow the path downhill through the meadow to a kissing gate close to the pond. Turn left through the gate and follow the wide path to the canal at Allt-yr-yn Lock.
- Cross the canal and briefly follow the tow path left, before heading right past Grove farm. Heading underneath themotorway, through the underpass, continue along the track for a short distance looking for a stile and fingerpost on the left.
- Cross over the stile and follow waymarks over another two stiles before reaching Ynysyfro golf course. Follow the waymarks through the golf course adjacent to the woodland and passing the club house on your right.
- Cross the stile into a small paddock and head diagonally crossing a small stream to another stile.
- Follow the track left, adjacent to the garden and continue along the road between the Ynysfro Reservoirs and back to Fourteen Locks Visitor Centre.
Thanks to Newport City Council for sharing this walk with us. For more information go to www.newport.gov.uk/en/Leisure-Tourism/Activities/Walking.aspx