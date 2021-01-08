A WEATHER warning for ice has been issued by the Met Office ahead of a drop in temperature tonight.
The warning, which covers all of Gwent - and most of the wider UK - will be in place until around 11am tomorrow morning.
Icy stretches may lead to some difficult driving conditions, motorists are urged to take extra precautions if heading out.
READ MORE:
Temperatures are expected to drop to around freezing tonight, with areas such as Ebbw Vale going sub-zero.
Saturday night, according to the forecasts, looks colder still - down to -3 in upland areas.
However, the ice warning does not currently stretch into Sunday.
For information about how to travel in icy conditions, visit metoffice.gov.uk/weather/warnings-and-advice