THE daily number of coronavirus vaccinations in Wales will be published from Monday, Mark Drakeford has announced.

The first minister said that the vaccination programme across the country "will be stepped up over the weeks ahead".

However, he said he was unable to give targets for administering the vaccine due to uncertainty over how much will be given to Wales by the UK Government.

Speaking to BBC Radio Wales, Mr Drakeford said: “I don’t think it’s sensible to have a target if you don’t know how much vaccine you’re going to get.

“We’re not yet in a position beyond the next two weeks after this week to know the supply of vaccine that we will be getting here in Wales.

“When we know how much vaccine we have, then our targets will be to maximise the use of that supply in every part of Wales.”

However, he added that he shared the ambition of the UK Government's target in England to give a first does of the vaccine to people in the top four priority groups by the middle of February.

READ MORE:

The first minister also told Sky News that distributing the vaccine was "not a sprint and neither is it a competition".

He added: “The difference between the four nations is marginal. Here in Wales our ambition is to use, as quickly and safely as we can, every bit of supply of vaccine that comes to Wales and we’re gearing that up every day.

“On Monday of next week, 75 GP practices in Wales will be receiving supplies of the vaccine, it will be 100 by the end of next week, it’ll be 250 by the end of the month.

“We will publish from Monday a daily number of people who are being vaccinated in Wales.

“The most enormous effort is being made by our healthcare professionals – at a time when they and the health service are under enormous strains – to make sure that people in Wales get vaccinated as fast and as safely as we can, and that effort will be stepped up over the weeks ahead.”