ELEVEN more coronavirus deaths have been confirmed in Gwent today by Public Health Wales, among 56 across Wales.

The new figures - on the day it has been announced that Wales' Alert Level Four lockdown will remain in place until at least January 29 - take the number of confirmed deaths in Wales since New Year's Eve to more than 360, with over 60 of these in Gwent (Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area).

Fifteen more deaths were confirmed in the neighbouring Cwm Taf Morgannwg UHB area, where the death toll since the pandemic began is approaching 1,100.

There have also been 10 new deaths confirmed in the Cardiff & Vale UHB area, seven each in the Betsi Cadwaladr (north Wales) and Swansea Bay UHB areas, and six in the Hywel Dda (west Wales) UHB area.

There have been 2,487 new cases confirmed today across Wales, including 486 in Gwent, again according Public Health Wales.

The number of confirmed cases in Wales since the pandemic began now stands at 165,721, including 33,874 in Gwent.

The new cases confirmed today in Gwent are: Caerphilly, 155; Newport, 153; Torfaen, 95; Blaenau Gwent, 50; Monmouthshire, 33.

The all-Wales rolling weekly case rate for the week to January 3 was 464.9 per 100,000 population, down after a couple of days of increases.

Of Wales's 22 council areas, Wrexham (904.7 per 100,000) now has the highest rolling weekly case rate - the new, more infectious coronavirus strain appears to be more prevalent in north Wales - overtaking Bridgend (894.3).

Newport, with 585.7 per 100,000, has the highest case rate in Gwent and the fifth highest in Wales.

Torfaen (538.5) has the sixth highest rate in Wales; Blaenau Gwent (523.9) has the eighth highest rate in Wales; Caerphilly (483.2) has the 11th highest rate in Wales; Monmouthshire (315) has the seventh lowest rate in Wales.

Test positivity rates remain high in many areas of Wales, but the overall rate for the week to January 3 fell to 23.6 per cent, and the rate has been falling for much of this week.

Three areas of Gwent continue to have test positivity rates higher than that all-Wales average - Torfaen (26.7 per cent), Newport (26.6 per cent), and Caerphilly (24.6 per cent), but again, these have been falling for much of this week.

The newly confirmed cases across Wales today are:

Cardiff - 238

Flintshire - 216

Rhondda Cynon Taf - 199

Bridgend - 180

Wrexham - 171

Caerphilly - 155

Newport - 153

Swansea - 145

Carmarthenshire - 109

Torfaen - 95

Neath Port Talbot - 87

Vale of Glamorgan - 86

Pembrokeshire - 84

Merthyr Tydfil - 64

Denbighshire - 51

Blaenau Gwent - 50

Powys - 43

Gwynedd - 40

Monmouthshire - 33

Conwy - 32

Anglesey - 20

Ceredigion - 20

Unknown location - 47

Resident outside Wales - 169

Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.

They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.

The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.