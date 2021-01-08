MARK Drakeford has outlined the three areas of life in Wales which will be under stronger restrictions in lockdown.

The first minister was speaking at the Welsh Government press briefing this afternoon, where he confirmed alert level four restrictions would remain in place for at least another three weeks.

Under the continuation, three areas will also be subject to strengthened restrictions, Mr Drakeford said.

Cases in Wales, he added, remain high, and the new coronavirus strain has taken a "firm foothold" in North Wales, and is expected to do the same in South Wales as well.

The first minister said: "This is the background against which we have carried out the three-weekly review of the current restrictions.

"The outcome of that review will come as no surprise against background, the lockdown will continue for another three weeks to January 29, when it will be reviewed again.

"In the meantime, we will be strengthening the alert level four measures in three main areas."

These are the areas which will see stronger measures in the next three weeks.

Supermarkets

Mr Drakeford said: "First we will work with our major supermarkets and retailers to make sure that people are safe when we go out shopping

"I want to see at least the same level of protection today as there was in the earlier period of the pandemic.

"Those who work and shop in supermarkets need to be confident that the numbers in those sites are continually and carefully controlled and that all other measures are there in place to keep us all safe."

Workplaces

"The key instruction in Wales lockdown is to stay at home," said the first minister, "but some people are unable to work at home, so the second area is protection in the workplace.

"This new strain is so much more infectious that we have to look again at the measures in place to keep Wales and workplaces safe.

"We will be working with employers and trade unions to do so."

Schools and Colleges

"We are bringing decisions on schools and colleges in line with the three week review cycle to give parents and staff as much certainly as we can at this very uncertain time," Mr Drakeford added.

"Most young people will now be taught online until January 29 and unless there is a significant reduction in cases by the next review this will continue until the February half term.

"In the meantime, vulnerable pupils and children of critical care workers will continue to have face to face learning and child care remains open in Wales.

"Schools and colleges have not suddenly become unsafe.

"They do not impose an increased risk to teachers or students, but keeping them open does encourage people to mix inside and outside of the school gates, at a time when cases are high in the community and where we have a very infections strain spreading quickly."