A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

Newport

LEIGHTON KILLORAN, 41, of Somerton Park, Newport, was jailed for 13 weeks after he admitted being in breach of a community order and public disorder.

MATTHEW HADYN FARRANT, 31, of Tamar Close, Bettws, Newport, was banned from driving for 56 days for speeding at 101mph in a 70mph zone on the M4 in Newport between Junction 27 and Junction 26 eastbound.

He was ordered to pay £244 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LEWIS GRANT WELCH, 30, of Parret Close, Bettws, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

THOMAS HARVEY, 41, of Gaskell Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £439 in fines, compensation, costs and a surcharge after he admitted stealing drill sets and screwdrivers from B&Q

AUGUSTIN BUJOR LACATUS, 44, of Cedar Road, Newport, was banned from driving for three months after he admitted driving whilst disqualified.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

HASSAN IBRAHIM, 25, of Ruperra Street, Newport, was banned from driving for six months after he failed to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

Monmouthshire

JACK BELL, 29, of Park Avenue, Abergavenny, was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted stealing alcohol worth £60 from Waitrose.

JOSHUA DAVID BAKER, aged 24, of Cobb Crescent, Caldicot, was ordered to pay £439 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted possession of a Stanley knife in public.

LISA BROWN, 51, of King Henry V Drive, Monmouth, was ordered to pay £282 in a fine, compensation, costs and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to assault by beating.

Caerphilly

TORMY CRAIG MOFFAT, 21, of High Street, Blackwood, was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and banned from driving for 16 months after he pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified.

He was ordered to pay £180 in a surcharge and costs.

THOMAS GAUT, 38, of High Street, Fleur de Lys, was ordered to pay £140 in costs and a fine after he admitted being in breach of a community order.

DANIEL PETRIE, 31, of Upper Wood Street, Bargoed, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to assault by beating.

He must complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £442 in costs, a fine and a surcharge.

REBECCA LOUISE PRESS, 29, of Second Avenue, Trecenydd, Caerphilly, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after she pleaded guilty to assault a police officer and public disorder.

She must carry out 100 hours of unpaid work, complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £185 in costs and a surcharge.

JORDAN LEWIS, 21, of Duffryn View, Rhymney, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance.

He was ordered to pay £244 in costs, a fine and a surcharge.

Torfaen

GAVIN MORRIS, 32, of Beaumaris Drive, Llanyravon, Cwmbran, was conditionally discharged for six months after he admitted being drunk and disorderly.

He was ordered to pay £107 in costs and a surcharge.

STACEY MEACHEN, 27, of Dorleigh Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £319 in costs, fines and a surcharge after she admitted being drunk and disorderly, resisting a constable and public disorder.