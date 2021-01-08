FOUR people were hospitalised following a crash involving a police car.
A section of the A467 was closed for more than eight hours yesterday following a three car collision.
The incident, at the junction of Blaina Road, Blaina, Abertillery, involved a silver BMW, a black Peugeot 207 and a police car.
Four people, including a police officer and a child passenger, were taken to hospital following the incident.
None were seriously injured.
Drivers were asked to avoid the the area by police, who closed the road.
A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "At approximately 11.40am yesterday morning, Thursday, January 7, we had a report of a collision on the A467 at the junction of Blaina Road, Blaina, Abertillery.
"Three cars were involved, a silver BMW, a black Peugeot 207 and a police car.
"The driver of the BMW – a 29-year-old man and a child passenger, the driver of the Peugeot – a 55-year-old man and the police officer were all taken to hospital for treatment.
"No one sustained any serious injuries."