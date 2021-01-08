DRIVERS travelling between Newport and Monmouthshire can expect delays due to a crash on the A449.
The northbound side of the road is closed between Coldra and the Usk junction, according to Gwent Police.
Emergency services are at the scene, and a diversion is in place.
Welsh trunk road agency Traffic Wales said delays were likely.
Gwent Police has been contacted for more information.
More to follow
