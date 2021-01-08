MUD being dredged as part of a nuclear plant’s construction in Somerset may no longer be dumped off the south Wales coast, developer EDF Energy has said.

EDF is considering two sites in the Bristol Channel for the next phase of the Hinkley Point project - which is only 25 miles from Newport as the crow flies.

They said applications are being made to Natural Resources Wales to carry out disposal of the mud at Cardiff Grounds’ licensed disposal site, but a separate application has also been made to the Marine Management Organisation for another site in Portishead, the other side of the Severn Estuary.

It said the applications will include a full Environmental Impact Assessment, public consultation and a testing plan that "goes above and beyond internationally recognised best practice, with more samples at greater depth and with a greater range of analysis".

EDF had previously described Cardiff Grounds as the only suitable location for the amount of sediment they had to move.

It means that after two years of campaigning by residents and politicians close to the Cardiff Grounds – dumping of the mud there could soon be stopped.

Campaigners have said they believe the mud is contaminated by nuclear waste and could be hazardous, but EDF, Natural Resources Wales and the Welsh Government deny that is the case.

After a Senedd debate EDF and Natural Resources Wales acknowledged that more needs to be done to communicate with the public over the plans.

EDF says a decision on which disposal site to go for will be made at a later date and will be "driven by regulatory approval and project schedule".