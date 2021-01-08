A FORMER bridal shop in Chepstow will be converted into a vintage tearoom, after Monmouthshire council gave plans the go-ahead.

The former All About Eve bridal shop on High Street has been empty for nearly a year after the company moved to a new location at The Bridge in Chepstow.

Now plans have been approved to revitalise the building and bring it back into use as a tearoom. 

There were no objections received by neighbouring properties to the application, and Chepstow Town Council recommended that it be approved.

The listed building will have no external changes, but internally a kitchen will be installed.

The tearoom has permission to be open between 9am and 6pm seven days a week, including Bank Holidays.

It is expected that the vintage tearoom would create six jobs in the area, three part-time and three full-time.