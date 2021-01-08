PEOPLE "knowingly and persistently" breaking coronavirus rules will have action taken against them, Mark Drakeford has reiterated.

The first minister was speaking at the Welsh Government's press briefing as he announced the lockdown would be extended for another three weeks.

Mr Drakeford said it was "always frustrating" to see people not following the regulations.

He said: "I want to thank everyone for following the rules and helping to keep Wales safe.

"It is always frustrating when a small minority act as though those rules do not apply to them.

"I want everyone to know that when people knowingly and persistently break the rules, action will be taken.

"Too many lives have been lost to this awful virus to allow anybody to believe that they do not share in the responsibility that binds us all."

The first minister also said that the increased enforcement approach being taken across Wales would continue.

He said: "Over the festive period our police have had thousands of conversations, they have stopped hundreds of cars to make sure people are leaving home only for legitimate reasons and they have issued more than 300 fines do breaches of the rules.

"Our police and local authorities have been doing an incredible job at enforcing the rules and they have my full support."