IT WAS double delight for two winners of the Argus bingo jackpot last week.
Marina Harding from Cwmbran, and Vera Ship from Newbridge will start 2021 in the best possible way, with their winning cards meaning they share the prize of £500 Love2shop high street shopping vouchers.
Mrs Harding, 78, said she wasn't expecting to win the prize.
"I was really pleased, but also a bit shocked," she said. "I didn't expect it."
Mrs Harding said she was now waiting for the shops to reopen before planning how to spend her winnings.
Mrs Shipp was also overjoyed to have won.
"I was excited," she said. "I'm 90 this year but I've never won anything before."
The prize vouchers can be spent in a wide variety of shops, restaurants, and attractions
There were no winners in week three, meaning week four, starting on Monday, is now a roll-over - with £1,000 up for grab. Game four of the Argus bingo competition starts on Monday. To get your game card and have a chance to win up to £1,000 in Love2Shop Vouchers, call freephone 0800 052 0198.
Buy the Argus, keep checking those numbers and register your claim by 5.30 pm on Monday, January 11.