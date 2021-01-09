GWENT Police issued 60 fines to people breaking coronavirus rules over the festive period.
The force has revealed that fixed penalty notices were handed out to 60 people who flouted coronavirus restrictions.
Those included people travelling to attend parties and people who had travelled into Gwent to see snow.
A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "The vast majority of Gwent played their part in slowing the spread of Covid-19 over the festive period by staying home.
"However, we issued almost 60 FPNs to those who endangered others by flouting the restrictions."
Rules in Wales means that travel is limited to essential travel only.
The Welsh Government guidance says: "Travel is limited to essential travel only when alert level 4 restrictions are in place, for example travelling for work purposes or to return home.
"Public transport services are continuing, particularly during peak times.
"However, bus and rail timetables have been reduced and potentially subject to late cancellations.
"Face coverings must be worn on public transport.
"Please check the latest service information before you travel."