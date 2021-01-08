A TEENAGER who failed to show up for his court hearing is now wanted by Gwent Police.
Bradley Hemmings, from Chepstow, failed to appear at Newport Magistrates' Court last month, after being charged with breach of a criminal behaviour order.
A warrant has now been issued for the 19-year-old's arrest.
Anyone with any information regarding Hemmings' whereabouts should contact Gwent Police by calling on 101, quoting reference number 2000378028.
You can also send a direct message with information to the Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter accounts.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.