Here is your weekly fix of pets from around Gwent.

Each Friday we bring you a selection of pictures which reader's have sent in of their beloved pets.

If you want to be part of this just to go www.southwalesargus.co.uk/lockdown-pets/ and fill in the quick and easy Q&A.

Buddy is a Jack Russell who have lived with Claire Marshall for a year. She said: "We got him from my uncle who could no longer keep him and before that he was on the streets. He loves sleeping and that's what he does most of the day."

Carey Edwards, of Newport, has shared this pictured of Milo, who has been part of the family for five year. Carey said: "We rescued Milo at aged three from All Creatures Great and Small in Ponthir."

Here is Peanut who has lived with Melissa Anderson in Blackwood for about six months. Peanut came from a rescue centre in the summer of 2020 - after being abandoned twice. Melissa said: "He is the most loving but playful cat with lots of character."

Emma Wheeler, of Pontypool, sent in this picture of Frank, who has been part of the family for a year.

Alice the cat has lived with Laura Creaney in Pontypool for the last seven years. Laura said: "Alice is having the best time of her life because none of us can go to work."