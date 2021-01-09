Tributes have been paid to one of the longest standing top tenors of Caldicot Male Voice Choir and a former lecturer at Cross Keys College who died in December.

Chorister Granville Sherborn had been a stalwart and loyal member of the choir for well over 30 years before he retired from singing two years ago.

Mr Sherborn, originally from Brynmawr, served his apprenticeship as an electrician at RTB Ebbw Vale alongside lifelong friend and fellow chorister Larry Lynch.

He served in the RAF and also worked as a foreman electrician in the central workshops at Llanwern Steelworks before joining British Aerospace in Bristol to work on missile systems.

He finished his career as a lecturer in Cross Keys before retiring.

Mr Sherborn, who was married to Joan, was extremely passionate about Welsh rugby, something surpassed only by his extensive knowledge and love of male choir music.

He was particularly thrilled, together with the late Colin Jones and chorister friend, Brian Press to meet Welsh Rugby Internationals and British Lions Jamie Roberts and Tom Shanklin at the Swalec Stadium in Cardiff in 2012. He and the choir also met up with cricket legend Sir Ian Botham at the same occasion.

Mr Sherborn toured with the choir many times including to the USA and Canada and on two cruises. He was a participant at a number of Eisteddfodau and Royal Albert Hall performances.

He also represented the choir among others, at the world's largest ever male choir at Cardiff Arms Park in 1993 and was at Wembley Stadium in 1996 to share the stage with the world famous Three Tenors - Pavarotti, Domingo and Carreras.

Mr Sherborn also toured with Cor Meibion Cymru De to Australia and again as a chorister on a British Lions tour to New Zealand in 2005.

Lyn Gauntlett, of Caldicot Male Voice Choir, said: "Granville was a quiet, kind, generous man who will be remembered affectionately as a marvellous chorister, always keen and willing to help others in the choir. This news is heart breaking for many of us who regarded him as a friend. Sympathy and condolences go out to his wife Joan and his family."

The funeral takes place at Langstone Crematorium on Monday January 11. Covid-19 restrictions apply.