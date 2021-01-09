EIGHT more people have died in Gwent after testing positive for coronavirus, according to the latest figures from Public Health Wales.

They are among 62 more people whose coronavirus-linked deaths have been reported today (Saturday) by PHW.

Across Wales, a further 2,373 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed, including 384 in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area, covering Gwent.

There were 118 new cases reported today in Newport, 88 each in Caerphilly and Torfaen, 65 in Monmouthshire, and 25 in Blaenau Gwent.

New cases and deaths in other parts of Wales can be found below.

PHW incident director Christopher Williams said the number of positive coronavirus cases in Wales "remains extremely high in Wales and is cause for serious concern".

Dr Williams added: “The effects of the vaccines may not be seen nationally for some time, and with Wales at alert level four we must continue to follow the advice on keeping Wales safe.

"Stay at home, meet only the people you live with, maintain social distancing, wash your hands regularly, and work from home if you can."

New cases of Covid-19 were reported in each of Wales' council areas yesterday.

The highest infection rates in Wales are currently in the Wrexham and Bridgend council areas, according to the latest seven-day rolling average figures from PHW.

Here are the number of new cases and deaths per health board area (in bold) in Wales, followed by the number of new cases within each council area for that health board region:

Aneurin Bevan UHB — 384 new cases, 8 new deaths.

Blaenau Gwent (25 new cases), Caerphilly (88), Monmouthshire (65), Newport (118), Torfaen (88).

Betsi Cadwaladr UHB — 712 new cases, 3 new deaths.

Anglesey (16 new cases), Conwy (71), Denbighshire (123), Flintshire (208), Gwynedd (52), Wrexham (242).

Cardiff and Vale UHB — 309 new cases, 11 new deaths.

Cardiff (227 new cases), Vale of Glamorgan (82).

Cwm Taf Morgannwg UHB — 351 new cases, 20 new deaths.

Bridgend (160 new cases), Merthyr Tydfil (44), Rhondda Cynon Taf (147).

Hywel Dda UHB — 144 new cases, 12 new deaths.

Carmarthenshire (77 new cases), Ceredigion (18), Pembrokeshire (49).

Powys THB — 58 new cases, 0 new deaths.

Powys (58 new cases).

Swansea Bay UHB — 199 new cases, 8 new deaths.

Neath Port Talbot (88 new cases), Swansea (111).

There were also 27 new cases with an unknown location, and 189 new cases in people who are residents outside Wales.