ANEURIN Bevan University Health Board is opening two new coronavirus testing centres for Newport residents.

The two temporary mobile testing stations will be for walk-up tests by pre-booked appointment.

Only residents of the Newport City Council area will be able to book a test at the sites.

If you feel generally unwell or have symptoms of Covid-19, book a test as soon as possible by calling 119 or visiting www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test

The main symptoms of Covid-19 are a new and continuous cough, a high temperature, and/or a loss of the sense of smell or taste.

One of the two temporary walk-up testing centres is located at Newport's International Sports Village (Swimming pool and Tennis Centre Car Park, Lliswerry, Newport, NP19 4RA).

Testing will be available there by appointment only from Sunday, January 10 until (and including) Wednesday, January 13, 9am-4pm.

The other temporary walk-up testing centre will be located at the Rivermead Community Centre (Fuscia Way, Rogerstone, Newport, NP10 9LZ).

Testing at the Rogerstone site will be available by appointment only from Thursday, January 14 until (and including) Monday, January 18, 9am-4pm.

Anyone who has booked a test at either site must bring ID and proof of address.

Wear a face covering on the way to and from your test, and do not use public transport.

Do not visit shops or any other places on the way to and from your test, and maintain social distancing throughout.

If you have symptoms of Covid-19, you and your household must self-isolate at home until you receive your test results.