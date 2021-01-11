A MAN has pleaded guilty to being armed with a home-made machete in a Gwent park.

Leon Smith, 21, of Long Acre, Fairwater, Cwmbran, admitted possession of a bladed article in public.

The offence took place in Cwmbran’s Sandybrook Park on August 10, 2020.

Smith was represented by Gareth Williams and the prosecution by Ruth Smith.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how the defendant has no previous convictions.

Sentence was adjourned until January 22 for a pre-sentence report to be prepared to explore his background.

Smith was granted bail by Judge Neil Bidder QC.