We asked our camera club members to share images which sum up their New Year resolutions. This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook. More than 4,100 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?

Baa: Wayne Gibbon's resolution is to appreciate the spring more this year

Web: Rob Bowen said he was going to appreciate the small things

Calm: Kelly Collier said her resolution is to slow down and take time too just be still and breath for five minutes and appreciate being outside

Happy: Ceri Powell plans to take more photos of her children and to take better care of herself this year

Outdoors: Reyan Mohammed wants to explore more mountains

Countryside: Morgan Reed hopes to explore nature and enjoy the beauty of our local surrounding area. Picture is of her three-year-old daughter Ember at Keepers Pond, Blaenavon

Fungi: Kristian Brunker wants to keep foraging and focusing on the smaller things around him. Mindfulness at its most natural

Tasty: Leah Challenger wants to find interesting new places to have her lunch. This picture was taken at Trefil, Tredegar

Stunning: Vicky Williams said her resolution was to be grateful for our health and for this beautiful land we get to call home

Dandelion: Francesca Bowen plans to keep wishing and dreaming...