HIGH streets across Wales suffered a "disastrous end to the year".

Year on year, footfall in Wales in December fell by more than 50 per cent, worse than the average drop across the UK.

Wales also saw the most pronounced shopping centre footfall decline in the UK.

Sara Jones, head of policy and external affairs at the Welsh Retail Consortium said the pre-Christmas lockdown was a "hammer blow" to Welsh retail.

She said: "It was a disastrous end to the year for Welsh shops, with the nation experiencing the UK’s greatest fall in shopper footfall.

"Despite some cautiously positive signs after the Welsh firebreak any hopes of a golden quarter for Welsh retail were dealt a hammer blow by the early pre-Christmas lockdown, forcing Welsh shops to shut during what should have been their busiest period.

"It is crucial we see a retail recovery plan from the Welsh Government, one which identifies both confidence boosting measures whilst addressing the financial and regulatory burden that retailers face.

"In the short term the priority must now be providing certainty over business rates bills, as it stands from April retailers will be forking out record breaking sums which will question their viability once they are permitted to re-open.

"With the nation now in full lockdown, and so called non-essential shops remaining shuttered, it is time for decision makers to re-group, to re-assess and to identify ways to revitalise the Welsh retail industry given the key role we can play in the economic recovery of the nation.”

READ MORE:

Andy Sumpter, retail consultant at ShopperTrak, added: "Not even the advent of festive season could turn around the fortunes of the High Street in December.

"As infection rates soared, fears of a mutated virus spread and Christmas gatherings were called into question or cancelled, it was really was a case of ‘the strain that stole Christmas’ for retailers, as footfall plummeted to nearly -50 per cent year-on-year.

"December had started promisingly, with shopper counts recovering at the start of the month, boosted by shoppers’ get-ahead gift buying.

"But footfall soon fell away as UK consumers faced the prospect of tougher restrictions – from tighter tiers, to impending lockdowns and smaller shorted Christmases.

"While this recovery was short-lived, it did at least serve to save some valuable Christmas trade.”