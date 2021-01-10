NEWPORT Animal Centre is looking to rehome rescue cat Soot during the nation’s new lockdown.

The RSPCA is continuing to rehome rescue animals on a delivery basis, and received nearly 900,000 calls since the first lockdown was announced and hopes to find new homes for many rescue pets.

Pets including dogs, cats, rabbits, ferrets and other small furry animals will remain available for adoption as RSPCA centres - now closed to the public - switch to a virtual rehoming and delivery process.

Young cat Soot is a shy black and white cat - who will soon befriend anyone offering him treats. Soot - based at the Newport Animal Centre - came into the RSPCA's care with several other cats after his previous owner was unable to meet his needs, so, will be hoping lockdown leads to a second chance of happiness.

She is one of more than 700 cats in the care of the RSPCA, and it is hoped Soot can kick off the new year with a fresh start in a new home.

Prospective adopters can speak to RSPCA staff and meet animals via video conferencing and photo sharing - with pets then delivered by an RSPCA staff member once the level of commitment has been discussed, rehoming agreed, and a suitable pet found.

However, the RSPCA continues to urge people to do their research and ensure they understand the long-term commitment of pet adoption; given "lockdown life is not forever".

Animals in the care of the animal welfare charity are often escaping cruelty or neglect - but can continue to find a second chance of forever home happiness during the current lockdown, with the charity utilising a Covid-secure, remote rehoming process.

England went back into a full national lockdown on January 5, while Wales has been under tier 4 national restrictions since December 20. However, abandoned, neglected, and mistreated animals continue to come into the care of the RSPCA - so the charity say they are "delighted" to still be able to find homes for pets in a safe, Covid-compliant manner.

RSPCA chief executive Chris Sherwood said: "As the battle against Covid-19 continues, our centres will once again be closed to the public as we all do our bit to stop the spread of this awful disease.

“However, we are delighted that we will continue to be able to find new homes for animals via a safe and Covid-secure remote process.

“Prospective adopters can meet our knowledgeable and friendly centre staff via video call and discuss whether adding a rescue pet to their household could be the right long-term decision. We know lockdown life is not forever, so it is so important people consider whether they are able to meet the needs of pets for the long term.