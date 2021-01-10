A SCHEME to prevent people being evicted from the rented accommodation during the pandemic has been extended.
The Welsh Government is bringing in a new law on Monday, extending the protections from eviction for people in Wales who are renting social or private accommodation.
The suspension of evictions has now been extended to March 31 this year.
Additionally, the six-month notice period for evictions will remain in effect until the same date.
But the scheme does not prevent evictions in cases of anti-social behaviour or domestic violence.
"This is an extremely difficult time for many people and renters should not be forced out of their homes, at a time when we are asking people to stay at home and when they will have less access to advice, support and alternative accommodation," Welsh housing minister Julie James said.