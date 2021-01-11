TORFAEN Play Service will start running a daily programme of activities from today, Monday, for children currently learning from home.
The programme of additional resources and activities will be available online to complement home learning already taking place with schools.
Daily activities will be posted on the Torfaen Play Facebook page – Chwarae Torfaen Play and will run until schools return.
Families can use the online resource as and when they wish, around their own home school learning timetable.
The following activities will be posted daily:
- 9.30am: Get Active with Dan and Justin – daily work out and exercise regimes;
- 10am: Early years/foundation stage – letter games and story time (Little Listeners);
- 10.30am: Animal Magic: facts and information on animals for all ages;
- 11.30am: Outdoor games/nature activities;
- 12.30pm: Dance with TJ the Bear;
- 1.30pm: Fun with numbers: games which help develop number skills;
- 2.30pm: Arts and crafts ideas;
- 3.30pm: What’s the Story? Stories for older children (a modern take on Jackanory);
- 3.45pm: Joke of the day.
Torfaen council's executive member for children, Cllr Fiona Cross, said: "Play is an excellent learning tool for children of all ages, allowing them to learn in a fun manner.
"Normally, we run over 100 play related projects each year and engage with hundreds of children and families on a weekly basis through our provisions.
"With the current situation, it is integral that children play as it has so many benefits for both their physical and mental health."