THE Welsh Government is investing £4.9 million to improve digital public services in Wales so that they are easier to use.

One consequence of the coronavirus pandemic has been that many more people have needed or chosen to access public services online.

This has already driven the transformation of some digital services.

For example, Blaenau Gwent, Torfaen and Neath Port Talbot councils have worked together, supported by the Centre for Digital Public Services, on a project to improve people’s experience of accessing adult social care services online.

First-hand insights from users and social care staff are being used to develop better digital services – including improvements to the referral process.

Meanwhile, Caerphilly County Borough Council’s work to use digital automation to process applications for free school meals has resulted in a much speedier process. Working with the private sector, the local authority can now ensure that eligible school children are accepted onto the free school meals programme on the day of their application.

This will help ensure that people accessing public service digitally can have an experience that is as easy and user friendly as when they shop or bank online.

The funding is part of the Welsh Government’s Digital Strategy for Wales which is being ‘crowdsourced’ to test ideas and gather new suggestions. The strategy will determine how the Welsh Government harnesses digital, data, technology, and AI now and in the future to benefit people in Wales.

Deputy minister for economy and transport, Lee Waters has said he wants this £4.9 million investment in digital public services to drive more innovative and user-friendly approaches across Wales.

The funding will be directed to the Centre for Digital Public Services, which was established last year to transform the design and delivery of digital public services.

The centre's chief executive Sally Meecham said: “The Centre for Digital Public Services will support the Welsh public sector to deliver good digital public services that meet the needs of all users. It’s absolutely brilliant to have received this investment and the commitment to continue our work.

“This will allow us to work with colleagues across the public sector in Wales and our ever-growing network of partners, suppliers and stakeholders to deliver inclusive and accessible public services and ensure the people that design and deliver the services have the right skills, capability, ambition and support.”

The investment will support specialised training programmes and digital squads who will work with public sector organisations and help them to drive up their digital knowledge and improve their online services.

Deputy minister for economy and transport, Lee Waters said: “Digital is now a central part of all our lives and that has never been more evident than during the pandemic.

“It is crucial that our public services evolve to meet the changing expectations of the people who need and use them, and that they are as simple to use and intuitive as many of the services we access when we are online shopping or providing our energy meter readings.

“We want people to be able to easily access the services they want through a few clicks of the mouse or taps of the screen. This means ensuring that first class digital services become the norm in our public services and this investment in skills, leadership and standards will be key to helping us achieve that goal."